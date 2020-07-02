SEA ISLE CITY — Five South Jersey police departments Thursday held a ceremony to launch a campaign to combat drunken driving this summer.

The 11 a.m. ceremony at the Promenade and JFK Boulevard featured the unveiling of a fleet of patrol cars for departments in the city, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Lower Township and Evesham Township displaying the branding of the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers, according to a news release from the city. The event also highlighted the launch of the Summer of HEROES drunken driving prevention campaign.

The campaign logo and slogan, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver,” are emblazoned on the cruisers and SUVs as rolling billboards for the HERO Campaign, named in memory of a young naval officer killed by a drunken driver in July 2000, officials said.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for helping us save lives by encouraging safe and sober designated driving,” HERO Campaign Chairman and co-founder Bill Elliott said at the ceremony. “With these rolling billboards reminding South Jersey residents of the importance of designated driving, we will keep our roads safe from the dangers of drunk driving.”

Linwood and Middle Township also have HERO-branded police vehicles, according to a news release from the campaign.

Sea Isle Mayor Len Desiderio and police Chief Tom McQuillen were joined by their counterparts from the other towns to dedicate the cars, which will be in service for traffic duty and special events, officials said.

Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments