SEA ISLE CITY — Five South Jersey police departments Thursday held a ceremony to launch a campaign to combat drunken driving this summer.
The 11 a.m. ceremony at the Promenade and JFK Boulevard featured the unveiling of a fleet of patrol cars for departments in the city, Atlantic City, Ocean City, Lower Township and Evesham Township displaying the branding of the John R. Elliott HERO Campaign for Designated Drivers, according to a news release from the city. The event also highlighted the launch of the Summer of HEROES drunken driving prevention campaign.
The campaign logo and slogan, “Be a HERO. Be a Designated Driver,” are emblazoned on the cruisers and SUVs as rolling billboards for the HERO Campaign, named in memory of a young naval officer killed by a drunken driver in July 2000, officials said.
“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for helping us save lives by encouraging safe and sober designated driving,” HERO Campaign Chairman and co-founder Bill Elliott said at the ceremony. “With these rolling billboards reminding South Jersey residents of the importance of designated driving, we will keep our roads safe from the dangers of drunk driving.”
Linwood and Middle Township also have HERO-branded police vehicles, according to a news release from the campaign.
Sea Isle Mayor Len Desiderio and police Chief Tom McQuillen were joined by their counterparts from the other towns to dedicate the cars, which will be in service for traffic duty and special events, officials said.
Ahmad Austin contributed to this report.
