BRIDGETON — Cases of COVID-19 continue to grow at a South Jersey prison that has already seen four fatalities.

The number of inmates and staff at South Woods State Prison that have tested positive for the new coronavirus has doubled in less than two weeks, according to state data.

According to the most recent state data, 16 staff members and 42 inmates have tested positive.

Ten days ago, those numbers were nine and 21, respectively.

So far, the facility has seen four inmate deaths attributed to the disease; their identities have not been release by authorities, who have cited privacy concerns.

Cases are also increasing at Southern State Correctional Facility, Maurice River Township, which has reported 62 employees and 70 inmates positive, a stark increase compared to ten days ago, when their totals were 59 and 14, respectively.

Bayside State Prison, also in Maurice River Township, has reported four employees and six inmates positive, a slight increase from three each.

Neither Southern State, nor Bayside has reported an inmate death attributed to COVID-19.

