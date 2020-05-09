We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A woman who refused to wear a mask at a Somers Point store and a Buena Vista Township liquor store that allowed customers entry without masks were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate.

Shakiya J. Duncan, 28, was charged Wednesday by the Somers Point Police Department with disorderly conduct and violating the emergency orders, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office and State Police.

Duncan was told several times by Big Lots employees to wear a mask but refused to wear one, according to the release.

Duncan was standing close to the woman in front of her in the checkout line, and when that woman asked her to step back, Duncan allegedly screamed at her, cursed and leaned forward to cough in the victim’s face, according to the release.

Meanwhile, Tomar’s Discount Liquor in Buena Vista was fined $500 for allowing patrons inside without face masks, according to the release.

Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.