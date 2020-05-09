A woman who refused to wear a mask at a Somers Point store and a Buena Vista Township liquor store that allowed customers entry without masks were charged with violating Gov. Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 mandate.
Shakiya J. Duncan, 28, was charged Wednesday by the Somers Point Police Department with disorderly conduct and violating the emergency orders, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office and State Police.
Duncan was told several times by Big Lots employees to wear a mask but refused to wear one, according to the release.
Duncan was standing close to the woman in front of her in the checkout line, and when that woman asked her to step back, Duncan allegedly screamed at her, cursed and leaned forward to cough in the victim’s face, according to the release.
Meanwhile, Tomar’s Discount Liquor in Buena Vista was fined $500 for allowing patrons inside without face masks, according to the release.
Violations of the emergency orders surrounding the new coronavirus are considered disorderly persons offenses, which carry up to six months in jail, a maximum $1,000 fine or both.
Atlantic County
Atlantic City
The beaches and Boardwalk in Atlantic City remain open.
Brigantine
The beaches in Brigantine have remained opening, but the Cove Beach Recreation Area has closed, as well as the Seawall and the North Beach Observation Tower.
Longport
Beaches in Longport remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Margate
Beaches in Margate remain open for passive recreation.
Walking, jogging and exercising are all allowed, while sunbathing, sitting in chairs, groups of people and organized sports are prohibited.
Ventnor
Ventnor beaches reopen Friday, May 8, for passive recreation, but the Boardwalk remains closed.
Allowed activities include walking, running, jogging, exercising, dog-walking on leashes, all while maintaining social distancing.
Prohibited activities include swimming, sunbathing, sitting on chairs or towels, organized sports, groups of people, surfing, kayaking, paddle boarding, fishing and sailing.
The Boardwalk can only be used to access the beach.
The beach and Boardwalk were closed April 5.
Cape May County
Avalon
In a letter to residents, Martin Palughi, the mayor of Avalon, and Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour said that beaches will be open Friday, May 8 morning for walking, running, fishing and surfing, but no stationary activities.
“The beaches will be patrolled to make sure that social distancing practices are following and there are no large groups of people gathered,” according to the letter. “All regular beach regulations continue to apply. We ask that you follow these temporary rules; unfortunately, if they are not followed, we will again close out beaches.”
Many other public spaces in the municipalities will continue to be closed, according to the letter, including playgrounds, courts, the Boardwalk, libraries and recreational fields.
Cape May
Cape May’s beaches and Promenade reopened May 2.
On the beach, walking, jogging, running, fishing and surfing are allowed as long as people remain six feet apart, do not congregate in groups and wear masks when passing near others, while sitting in chairs or on blankets, picnicking or congregating in groups are prohibited.
Walking and jogging are allowed on the promenade as long as social distancing roles are followed, but bicycling riding, skateboarding and rollerblading are prohibited.
Corson's Inlet State Park
Beach access is closed. Parking lot access for boat launching only.
Ocean City
Ocean City's Boardwalk and beaches remain closed.
Sea Isle City
Sea Isle City's beaches and promenade are closed.
Stone Harbor
Wildwoods
The Wildwoods Boardwalk will reopened May 8, for walking, running, biking and more, according to a post on the Facebook page of North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello.
North Wildwood and Wildwood have laid out the following time frames:
The beaches, parks and playgrounds will reopen Friday.
People are permitted in public places under the following conditions:
“Walking, running, operating a wheelchair or engaging in outdoor activities with immediate family members, caretakers, household members or romantic partners while following best social distancing practices with other individuals, including staying six feet apart," according to the Facebook post.
