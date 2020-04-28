BRIDGETON — An inmate at a South Jersey prison has died from COVID-19, according to state officials.
The state Department of Corrections dashboard, which shows cases in facilities throughout New Jersey, was updated to show the fatality at South Woods State Prison.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the DOC for the inmate’s identity, as well as details about their conviction and sentence.
There are three DOC facilities in South Jersey, all in Cumberland County; they include South Woods in Bridgeton and Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both Maurice River Township.
So far, there are also six employees and seven inmates at South Woods who have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Southern State has reported cases in 42 employees and 12 inmates, and Bayside has reported cases in one employee and two inmates. There have been no fatalities reposted at Southern State or Bayside.
There have been 29 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus throughout 16 state prison facilities, according to the DOC.
As of Monday, 184 inmates have been tested for the new coronavirus, according to the DOC. There have been 145 positives, 17 negatives and 22 pending.
Earlier this month, Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing some state prison inmates to be released in an effort to stem cases in state facilities, but it is unclear how many inmates will qualify.
Here’s where to get tested for COVID-19 in South Jersey
Atlantic County
Hamilton Mall, parking lot, 4403 E Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
Testing began April 9 for symptomatic healthcare workers and first responders by appointment. Going forward, officials will provide testing by appointment for county residents who are symptomatic for COVID-19 and have a doctor’s script.
The Hamilton Mall COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open for the public on Tuesday, April 21, and Thursday, April 23, said Atlantic County Public Information Officer Linda Gilmore. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days.
Atlantic City
A drive-thru testing site at Bader Field and a walk-up location in the Showboat Hotel Atlantic City surface parking lot could be operational beginning the week of April 27, according to Mayor Marty Small Sr. Find out more here.
Cape May County
Drive-thru testing sites in the county have not been released. Those who want to be tested must have an appointment, be a CompleteCare Health Network patient or a Cape May County resident.
Cape Regional Urgent Care
Cape Regional Urgent Care is now testing in all locations, according to a post on their Facebook page. Please call 609-465-6364 and press option #2 to schedule an appointment at the Cape May Court House, Wildwood or Marmora locations.
CompleteCare Health Network
The Cape May County Department of Health and CompleteCare Health Network are partnering to open a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site, open consecutive Wednesdays starting April 22, by appointment only.
Testing will only be for CompleteCare patients, as well as Cape May County residents, who are sick with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and that meet a certain criteria, according to a news release.
Symptomatic first responders who are residents of the county will also be given priority testing.
In order to receive testing, individuals can go to CompleteCareNJ.org/COVID19 or call 609-465-0258 and request to be screened.
Cumberland County
Rowan College of South Jersey Cumberland Campus, 3322 College Drive, Vineland
A testing site will be open by appointment and for symptomatic Cumberland County residents only.
Find out more information here.
