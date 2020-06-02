BRIDGETON — A fifth inmate at a South Jersey prison has died from COVID-19 as cases at facilities continue to grow, according to state data.
The state Department of Corrections dashboard, which shows cases in facilities throughout New Jersey, has been updated to show an additional fatality attributed to the new coronavirus at South Woods State Prison.
The facility recorded its first inmate death attributed to the pandemic in April.
Asked for the identity of the inmate and details of their incarceration, Matthew Schuman, spokesman for the DOC, said due to medical privacy reasons, he could not disclose a specific individual’s personal information.
There are three DOC facilities in South Jersey, all in Cumberland County. In addition to South Woods, there are Southern State Correctional Facility and Bayside State Prison, both in Maurice River Township.
The number of cases in state facilities continues to rise.
South Woods has the highest number of inmates who have tested positive for the disease with 289, according to state data. Thirty-one staff members have also tested positive.
Southern State has recorded 134 cases in inmates and 79 in staff, while Bayside has reported 79 and five cases, respectively.
Neither Bayside nor Southern State has recorded a fatality.
South Woods has a total of 3,343 inmates, while Bayside and Southern State have 1,423 and 1,650, respectively, according to state data.
As of Saturday, all inmates at state DOC facilities have been tested, with a number of lab results still pending, according to the dashboard.
