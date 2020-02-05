BRIDGETON — A city man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly performing a lewd act in front of a woman in the parking lot of a department store in Upper Deerfield Township, State Police said Wednesday.
On Monday, State Police asked for the public’s help identifying a man who allegedly followed a woman into a Peebles (now Gordmans) department store. The victim saw the same man later performing a lewd act while seated in his car in the parking lot, which was parked next to hers, according to a State Police post on Facebook.
Within a day, several tips were reported to the Bridgeton Station identifying Terry Davis, 35, as the suspect pictured in surveillance images, State Police said.
As a result of the social media post, Davis surrendered Tuesday to troopers at the Bridgeton Station, State Police said.
Davis was charged with stalking and lewdness and was taken to the Cumberland County jail pending a detention hearing, State Police said.
