A Dennis Township man has been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and criminal mischief in a string of car burglaries in Cumberland County, State Police said.
In February 2018, troopers from the Port Norris station began incidents of personal items, including money and credit cards, being stolen from unlocked cars in Commercial Township.
State Police identified 30-year-old Kenny Calverly as a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest.
On May 23, troopers were notified that Calverly was arrested in Pennsylvania on an unrelated charge. He was extradited to New Jersey and charged with the burglaries. He is being held in the Cumberland County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.