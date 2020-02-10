MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — State Police have found the lime green sports car of an Egg Harbor City man who went missing in November and whose body was found Jan. 11.
The Dodge Challenger "Hellcat" owned by 41-year-old Quanyaves Lindsay was found in the Manumuskin River, a tributary of the Maurice River in Cumberland County, by the Technical Emergency and Mission Specialists unit, according to a post on the State Police's Facebook page.
Lindsay was last seen leaving a residence on Hands Mill Road in Woodbine. His body was recovered from a creek near Spring Garden Road in Maurice River Township.
