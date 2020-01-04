COMMERCIAL TOWNSHIP — A Vineland man was arrested Monday after State Police say he threatened a corrections officer with a knife.
Trooper Anthony Maruca was dispatched for a report of a suspicious vehicle near Ackley and Whitehead roads, State Police said in a news release.
Upon arrival, Maruca was informed by an off-duty corrections officer that a man was slumped over inside the vehicle. When the corrections officer knocked on the window to see whether he needed help, the man exited the vehicle, brandished a knife and fled.
Maruca searched the area and was able to find and stop the vehicle. He determined the suspect, Eric Winter, 48, was drunk and had a shotgun and rifle, the release states.
Winter was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and driving under the influence. He was taken to the Cumberland County jail.
