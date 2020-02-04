UPPER DEERFIELD — State Police asked for the public’s help Monday to identify a man whom they suspect committed a lewd act in front of a woman outside a Cumberland County department store.
About 4:03 p.m. Jan. 1, a man was following a woman inside a Peebles store in Upper Deerfield Township, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. A little later, the man left the store without buying anything.
While walking back to her car, the woman allegedly saw the man “performing a lewd sexual act” inside his car, which was parked next to her car, according to the post. The man was last seen in a light blue or silver sedan.
Police did not release the identity of the woman.
Anyone with information is urged to call Trooper Bruce Murphy of Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.