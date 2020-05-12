WOODBINE — State Police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old boy.
Borough resident Tyler Wolf was last seen about 3 a.m. Monday walking south near Lincoln Park, 337 Heilprin Ave., according to a post on the agency’s Facebook page.
He has ties in Lower Township and relatives in Pennsylvania, according to the post.
He is described as white with reddish-brown dreadlocked style hair, according to the post, and he was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a teal blue undershirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698 and anonymous tips are welcome.
