BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Authorities are looking for information related to a truck stolen last week in Weymouth Township.
State Police shared a photo of the vehicle, a Ford F-250 with New Jersey license plates MHP81B, on its Facebook page Monday morning.
Police said the truck was stolen from a residence in Weymouth between 7:30 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday.
Anyone with information can call the State Police Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800. Anonymous tips are welcome.
— Claire Lowe
