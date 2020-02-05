MILLVILLE — State Police asked for the public’s help Wednesday finding a Franklin Township man who suffers from schizophrenia and went missing in December after he crashed his car off Route 55.
At 12:11 a.m. Dec. 29, Anthony Dellomo, 47, was driving his black Chevy Impala when he veered off the right side of the highway, down an embankment and into several trees, according to a post on the Police Department’s Facebook page.
Surveillance video from the area showed Dellomo walking west on Route 49, away from the crash site, according to the post.
Police described Dellomo as a white man, about 5-foot-10, 200 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Philadelphia 76ers hat and a sweatshirt.
He should be approached with caution, according to the post.
Anyone with information can call the Port Norris Criminal Investigation Office at 856-785-0036 or the Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000, ext. 2554. Anonymous tips are welcome.
