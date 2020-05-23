FOLSOM — State Police asked for the public’s help Friday identifying a man wanted for allegedly trespassing and tampering with construction equipment at a landfill.
At 3:46 p.m., the man was caught on video surveillance breaking into the township landfill and tampering with construction equipment, according to a post on the State Police Facebook page.
The man is described as white with a beard and mustache, according to the post. He also has a distinct tattoo on his left elbow resembling wings.
He was wearing a dark-colored Carhart pocket T-shirt, police said.
Anyone with information can call the Buena Vista Station at 609-561-1800. Anonymous tips are welcome.
