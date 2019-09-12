State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three men wanted for allegedly stealing two trucks from an Upper Township business in the spring.

They are circulating a photo of a man wanted for questioning, as well as in several other thefts that have occurred in Cape May County.

Video surveillance shows three men cutting open the lock on the front gate of LC Equipment on Route 49 and stealing two Ford F-350s. The video was taken at 4:12 a.m. March 30.

The men in the video drove off the lot in the stolen trucks and proceeded west on Route 49, State Police said.

Anyone with information can call the Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. Anonymous tips are welcome.

