A Bridgeton man was arrested Friday after State Police search warrants netted cocaine, heroin, guns and cash.
During an investigation into various crimes in Vineland, the State Police Metro South Unit learned Frank Green was allegedly selling drugs in Cumberland and Salem counties, State Police said in a news release. Troopers determined Green, 38, was “conducting illegal drug activity” out of homes in Vineland and Millville.
On Friday, troopers searched each home, according to the release, seizing more than $52,400 worth of cocaine, $10,100 worth of heroin, a .357 caliber handgun, a 9mm caliber handgun, a high-capacity magazine, hollow point ammunition and more than $7,750 cash.
Green has been charged with possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm while committing a drug offense, possession of prohibited weapons, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.
He was taken to the Salem County jail pending a detention hearing.
