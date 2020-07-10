MAURICE RIVER TOWNSHIP — A State Police trooper saved a dog stuck in the water under a dock on the Fourth of July, officials said.
Trooper Theodore Heim, of the Port Norris station, responded to a call from a 74-year-old township resident, who said that his dog had fallen off his dock and was stuck in the water, according to a post on the State Police’s Facebook page.
When he arrived, Heim saw the trapped dog struggling to keep his head above water, according to the post. He got into the water and swam under the dock to free the dog, then swam the dog back to shore.
“Trooper Heim undoubtedly saved the dog’s life and in the process really highlighted how far troopers are willing to go in service of the people of this state,” according to the post.
