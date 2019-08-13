MAYS LANDING — The prosecution rejected a three-year plea offer from the attorney for the Mays Landing man charged with holding at least two women captive and forcing them into prostitution.
El Joshua, 36, who was charged with five counts of human trafficking Feb. 21, then indicted in May on nine total counts, including five for human trafficking, appeared Tuesday before Judge Patricia Wild in Atlantic County Superior Court for less than 2½ minutes. He entered a not-guilty plea in June at a post-indictment arraignment.
If convicted, a human trafficking charge carries 20 years to life in prison.
MAYS LANDING — A 36-year-old charged with human trafficking after allegedly holding at least…
At a court appearance last month, Kate Weigel, Joshua’s defense attorney, countered the state’s last plea offer with three years in state prison on third-degree criminal restraint and fourth-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and imitation, court records show.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Danielle S. Buckley rejected that offer Tuesday morning.
Prosecutors allege Joshua held the women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and by providing them with heroin.
According to the affidavit, Joshua held the women in a Pearce Road home in Hamilton Township, where they had to ask permission to use the bathroom and endured threats Joshua made using an airsoft gun.
For weeks, Michelle Kaighn thought her daughter might be dead.
Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to have sex with customers in exchange for heroin, court documents show.
On Dec. 19, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will.
In addition to the five human trafficking counts, Joshua was indicted on charges of criminal restraint, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (imitation) and terroristic threats.
Also during the hearing, the attorneys spoke about the exchange of evidence in the case, which is still not complete.
Weigel asked for a four-week postponement so Joshua could review video evidence in the case, which Wild granted.
Joshua was remanded to the Atlantic County jail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 10.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.