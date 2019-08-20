ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville man was arrested Tuesday after he attempted to flee police in a stolen pickup truck and crashed into several vehicles, police said.
About 9:30 a.m., Hamilton Township police alerted Pleasantville police that Joshua Roe, 26, had stolen a red Ford F-150 belonging to a roof contractor from the main campus of Atlantic Cape Community College.
Pleasantville Officer Michael Gamad spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, police said in a statement. Roe continued driving east on the Black Horse Pike into Atlantic City.
Roe struck two vehicles at Albany and Winchester avenues, injuring one driver, at which point the Pleasantville officers terminated their pursuit, police said. Roe then lost control of the F-150 and struck the concrete median and several more vehicles. One of the victims’ vehicles was forced off the road and hit the pump island at the Shell station on Albany, police said. A utility pole also was damaged at the Shell station.
Roe then attempted to run but was arrested after a struggle with Gamad, Officers Matt Laielli and Marlon Hernandez, Lt. TJ Zyckowski and Laielli’s K-9 partner, Chewbacca, police said.
Roe was treated for dog bite injuries at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, police said. Several of the officers also suffered minor inuries in the struggle with Roe.
Roe was charged by Pleasantville police with elulding and receiving stolen property. He was charged by Atlantic City police with eluding, receiving stolen property, two counts of assault by auto, three counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to injure a law-enforcement animal, resisting arrest with violence and resisting arrest by flight.
Roe also was arrested Sunday by Atlantic City, Pleasantville and Galloway Township police in separate incidents, two of which involved possession of stolen vehicles, Pleasantville police said.
He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The westbound side of Albany Avenue was closed temporarily at West End Avenue after the chase and crash but was reopened about 11:50 a.m.
Atlantic City Electric also responded to the scene.
