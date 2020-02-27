LINWOOD — A student was arrested Thursday afternoon for bringing an imitation handgun to Mainland Regional High School, police said.
A Mainland staff member told a Class III officer assigned to the high school that a student had a firearm in their backpack in a classroom, police said in a post on Facebook.
The officer, along with school administration, immediately responded to the classroom where the student was assigned. School administration recovered an imitation handgun from the student’s backpack, police said.
The student, who was out of the classroom at the time, was arrested minutes later by the Class III officer before being transported to the Police Department, police said.
The teen was charged with possession of an imitation firearm and possession of an imitation firearm in an educational institution before being released to a parent, police said.
