A Bronx man wanted in a February shooting in Atlantic City was arrested Friday in New York, according to the Atlantic City Police Department.
A previous report said the city's gunshot audio-detection system alerted police to the attack at 1:35 a.m. Feb. 26 near Windsor and Ventnor avenues. Police found an 18-year-old from Atlantic City with a gunshot wound in his leg and an 18-year-old from Ventnor with injuries from an assault.
Luis Mercado-Cabrera, 25, fled to New York after the shooting, police said. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit identified him as the suspect following an investigation.
Mercado-Cabrera is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. He will be held at the Atlantic County jail once extradited from New York.
ATLANTIC CITY — Resort police are investigating after a teen was shot in the leg early Tuesd…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.