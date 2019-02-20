EGG HARBOR CITY — Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a city bank Wednesday morning.
At 11:39 a.m., a man entered the Wells Fargo on Philadelphia Avenue. Police said the man handed the teller an envelope with a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect then left the scene, heading west on Philadelphia.
Police described the man as 30 to 40 years old, 5-foot-8 with an average build and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.
FBI Special Agent Jessica Weisman said the FBI is assisting local law enforcement in the investigation.
Anyone with information on the suspect can call Egg Harbor City Detective Rich Brown at 609-965-2901 or Hamilton Township police at 609-625-2700.
