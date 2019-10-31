ATLANTIC CITY — A 24-year-old city man wanted on several active warrants was arrested Wednesday with a gun and drugs, police said Thursday.
Darrick Mallory was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and fugitive-from-justice warrants, Sgt. Kevin Fair said.
Information led detectives to a hotel room at Bally’s Atlantic City. Mallory was inside the room and initially refused to surrender, Fair said.
City detectives and FBI agents talked to Mallory for almost 20 minutes before he surrendered and was arrested, Fair said. During a search of the hotel room, detectives found a loaded handgun and marijuana, he said.
Mallory was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
