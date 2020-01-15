Christopher Denn

Christopher Denn, center, stands with his hands behind his back Thursday during a pre-indictment conference before Cape May County Superior Court Judge Michael Donohue.

LINWOOD — Christopher Denn, the Mainland Regional High School teacher accused of exposing his genitals to a coworker while working as a lifeguard on Ocean City's beach last summer, officially resigned from his position at the school Jan. 2, the school's business administrator said. 

Mainland would not be issuing a comment, Kim Robinson said, citing a school policy regarding personnel matters.

Denn, 48, allegedly committed the act on the beach July 29. His accuser, a fellow lifeguard who was not identified, told coworkers Denn exposed himself to and fondled his genitals in front of her at 2 p.m. on the Surf Road beach in a lifeguard stand with 300 to 500 beachgoers present. He was arrested Aug. 9.

His next appearance in court is a post-indictment arraignment set for Jan. 30 before Judge Joseph A. Levin.

Denn is a former swimming coach at other schools in the area. He won The Press’ girls swimming Coach of the Year in 2015 as the coach for Oakcrest High School and in 2008 as the coach for Egg Harbor Township High School.

