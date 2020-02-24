BRIGANTINE — Three teenagers who ran from police after a traffic stop were arrested Friday, with police recovering a loaded handgun and marijuana packaged for sale.

About midnight Friday, Officer Suralik stopped a car in the 3200 block of Brigantine Boulevard, according to a news release from city police. Three teens boys got out of the car and ran.

Police did not release the identities of the teens.

Suralik, as well as Officers Huot and Seidel, ran after them, police said. A 17-year-old boy from Atlantic City discarded a loaded handgun from his waistband before he was arrested.

All three suspects were arrested after lengthy chases, police said. Officers also seized “a quantity of marijuana that was prepackaged for resale” as well as the car.

The 17-year-old from Atlantic City was remanded to Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City. Another 17-year-old boy from Atlantic City and a 15-year-old boy from Bridgeton, Cumberland County, were charged then released pending appearances in juvenile court.

