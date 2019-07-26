VINELAND — City police are investigating after a 19-year-old boy was shot multiple times Wednesday night, leaving him in critical condition.
About 10:40 p.m., officers responded to Asselta Acres, 334 Axtell Ave., for a report of a shooting between multiple people, according to a news release from city police. There, officers found spent shell casings and other evidence of a shooting in a parking lot between buildings seven and eight.
The teen, who police have not identified, was found inside an apartment at the Tarklin Park Apartments, an adjacent complex at 364 Axtell Ave., after a 911 call was received that the victim as there, police said.
No other victims were found at the scene.
The teen sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Cooper Medical Center in Camden, police said. As of Thursday evening, he was listed in critical condition with serious injuries.
More information about the case will be released at a later time pending the completion of the investigation, police said.
City police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Officer are working together on the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Detective Bureau at 856-691-4111, extension 4181, or call anonymously to Vineland Crime Stoppers at 856-691-0345. Tips can also be texted to 847411, or VPDTIP.
