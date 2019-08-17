ATLANTIC CITY — Police on Friday arrested a 16-year-old boy in the shooting of a city man earlier this month on New York Avenue.
The boy, whom police did not identify, was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and robbery. He was taken to the Harborfields Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.
At 8:25 p.m. Aug. 2, officers responded to the 900 block of New York Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system. There, officers found a 58-year-old man who had been shot. The victim was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Detectives found the suspect approached the victim and attempted to rob him at gunpoint. During the attempt, the boy shot the victim and fled. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and file criminal charges.
The boy, a city resident, surrendered Friday at the Public Safety Building.
