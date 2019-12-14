ATLANTIC CITY — Two teens were arrested Wednesday after each was found carrying a loaded gun, police said Saturday.
The unnamed boys, ages 14 and 16, were seen walking near North Carolina and Caspian avenues, police said in a news release, adding the 16-year-old was wanted for questioning in a recent investigation.
When Detectives Alberto Valles, James Barrett and Christopher Smith attempted to stop the pair, the 16-year-old cooperated and was found to be carrying a loaded handgun. The 14-year-old attempted to run but was quickly apprehended. He had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen and 8.5 grams of cocaine, police said.
Both teens were charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, and the 14-year-old was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and receiving stolen property.
Both were taken to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City, police said.
