BRIDGETON — A Gloucester County woman pleaded not guilty Monday to her role in the August murder of Millville Midget Football League coach Joseph “JoJo” Jones.
Genea Hughes-Lee, 34, of Malaga, was the last of six co-defendants to plead not guilty after a post-indictment arraignment in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
Jones, 37, was fatally shot at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 9 in the parking lot of Lakeside Middle School as athletes, coaches and parents were leaving after a Midget League practice. Jones’ 7-year-old son, an athlete on the team, was at the practice where his father was killed.
BRIDGETON — A Gloucester County man became the fifth co-defendant to plead not guilty Friday…
Tyrell Hart, 23, Hakeem Smith, 23, and Will El-Bey, 22, all of Vineland; Eugene Cosby, 43, of Malaga; Clifton D. Bailey, 27, of Camden; and Hughes-Lee were indicted Feb. 20 in the fatal shooting.
The half-dozen co-defendants were also indicted on conspiracy, weapons, attempted murder, obstruction, hindering, tampering, bribery and fictitious reports charges, according to an indictment list from the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Cosby, El-Bey and Bailey are in jail, according to court documents, while Hart, Smith and Hughes-Lee have been released pending trial.
Hughes-Lee’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 21 before Judge Michael Silvanio.
