MAYS LANDING — A fifth man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges in the November shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left 10-year-old Micah Tennant dead.
Tyrell Dorn's lawyer, however, said there could be a deal on the table, saying his client wants to take responsibility for a gun police say was thrown from a car leaving the game.
Dorn, 28, of Atlantic City, pleaded not guilty to unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr.
After waiving the reading of the indictment and entering the plea, Dorn’s attorney, Michael Schreiber, said he was discussing a potential plea deal with Assistant Prosecutor Edmund Mallqui-Burgos, who represents the state in the case.
Prosecutors say Dorn — along with Vance Golden, 26, of Pleasantville, and Shahid Dixon, 27, and Michael Mack, 27, both of Atlantic City — left the Nov. 15 Pleasantville-Camden Central Jersey Group II semifinal, throwing a gun out a car window while leading police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested, officials said.
Officials said Alvin Wyatt, 31, shot three people in the bleachers at the game, including Micah, who died of his injuries less than a week later. He also allegedly shot an unnamed 15-year-old and 27-year-old Ibn Abdullah, who was the intended target, authorities said.
Wyatt pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses Feb. 20, the same day Golden, Mack and Dixon also entered not guilty pleas.
Outside the courtroom Thursday, Schreiber said Dorn is going to be interviewed by the Prosecutor’s Office about an affidavit — purported to be written by Dorn — that takes responsibility for the gun police found.
“To my understanding, it is his,” Schreiber said. “It’s in his handwriting. He’s taking responsibility for it.”
The affidavit was brought up by attorneys for Golden, Dixon and Mack during arraignments last week, when they unsuccessfully argued to reopen detention hearings because the document claimed they had no knowledge of the weapon.
Dorn’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 12.
Earlier Thursday morning, Abdullah, who was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun and certain persons not permitted to possess a handgun after police found a 9mm gun in his waistband the night of the shooting, had a first appearance before Judge Donna M. Taylor.
His attorney, Robert Johnson, said he wanted to see whether the charge was indicted before moving forward, as he represents Abdullah on a prior case that has already been indicted.
Abdullah was indicted in June on possession of a controlled dangerous substance, heroin, stemming from a March incident, court records show.
“The newer matter, the matter where he was the victim, has also generated criminal charges, is the more serious of the two,” Johnson said. “And we’d like to kind of await seeing whether that’s indicted soon and then make a decision as to how we’re going to go forward with both matters.”
Assistant Prosecutor Deirdre Laws said an indictment would come in the next two weeks.
Taylor scheduled an April 9 status conference for the drug charge.
