A third Bridgeton man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a State Police detective last month in Salem County.
Kareen "Kai" Warner Jr., 19, was also charged with second-degree aggravated assault on a police officer and second-degree weapons offenses in the April 25 shooting of Detective Richard Hershey, according to a joint news release from the state Attorney General’s Office and State Police.
Two other city men, Najzeir “Naz” Hutchings, 21, and Tremaine M. Hadden, 27, were previously charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault on a police officer and weapons offences.
A fourth city man, Colby Opperman, 18, was previously arrested and charged with second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the release. Hutchings, Warner and Opperman were ordered detained in the Salem County jail pending trial, while Hadden is in custody awaiting a detention hearing.
In addition, 10 others were arrested Friday with second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and third-degree rioting, officials said.
Those charged include: Ashley Diaz-Acevedo, 22, of Bridgeton; Melissa Romero, 22, of Bridgeton; Noel Lazu, 20, of Bridgeton; Markese Rogers, 25, of Pittsgrove; Aisha McArthur, 25, of Vineland; Rovell L. McArthur Jr., 26, of Vineland; Jenislen Quiles, 19, of Bridgeton; Shakeem Waters, 31, of Bridgeton; Thomas Nieves III, 30, of Bridgeton; and Chayana Diaz, 22, of Bridgeton.
All but Walters, who is being sought on a warrant, were arrested Friday morning, according to the release.
According to state and local authorities, five women ranging in age from 22 to 52 forced their way into a residence in the mobile home park that night and assaulted a woman and stole her cellphone. The woman suffered a broken rib and lacerated lung.
Several hours later, a group of people drove to the park and confronted State Police Detective Richard Hershey. According to State Police, Hadden and Najzeir Hutchings, 21, also of Bridgeton, opened fire, wounding Hershey in the upper leg. Hershey returned fire, wounding a woman in the leg.
