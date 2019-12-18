Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
BRIDGETON — A third city man has been charged in the November death of a Millville man, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Tuesday.
Cleve Lewis, 32, of First Avenue, was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm, Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release.
On Nov. 6, investigators with the Millville Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office arrived at the Delsea Gardens Apartment Complex for a report of a shooting, Webb-McRae said.
Sign up for MORNING KICKSTART plus other valuable EMAIL NEWSLETTERS and never miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
VIEW & SUBSCRIBE HERE
There, they found Derrick Harris, 31, unresponsive on the floor of an apartment. Harris was shot multiple times and ultimately succumbed to his injuries, Webb-McRae said.
Gregory Coombs, 41, was charged Nov. 7 with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, burglary and certain person not to possess a firearm.
Deontray Gross, 32, was charged Nov. 7 with murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The investigation is ongoing, Webb-McRae said. Anyone with information can call Millville Detective Ricardo Ramos at 856-825-7010 or Cumberland County Prosecutor's Detective Harvey Calixto at 856-453-0486 or 856-207-2999.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.