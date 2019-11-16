CAMDEN — Sentencings have been postponed again for the more than two dozen people who have p…

Crime in Pleasantville

This is the fourth nonfatal shooting in the city so far this year, according to Press records. In January, a man was shot in the face on West Wright Street during a domestic dispute. In June, an occupied car was shot at on Main Street. Then, in August, an 18-year-old was seriously injured after he was shot in the arm and torso at The Landings apartment complex on Whaler’s Drive.

Crime overall is down in the city compared to last year. There was one murder, 19 rapes, 33 robberies, 39 assaults, 99 burglaries and 195 larcenies last year, according to the State Police’s Uniform Crime Report, which aggregates crime statistics from municipal police departments. Through September of this year, the latest data available, there were no murders, four rapes, 17 robberies, 28 assaults, 62 burglaries and 115 larcenies.

However, instances of gun violence led the majority of city residents last year to vote through a $195,000-per-year gunshot-audio detection system - trading the technology for an increase of about 2.5 cents on the municipal property-tax rate – and becoming the eighth municipality in the state with the technology.

At the time, reports of gunfire were declining, according to law enforcement officials. In 2016, police received 109 shots-fired calls, which fell to 80 in 2017 and 38 calls through early November 2018.