Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ATLANTIC CITY — An city man and a Barnegat Township man were arrested Wednesday and charged with drug and weapons offenses after one of the men, who had a gun tied around his neck like a necklace, fought with detectives, police said.
A Pleasantville woman was arrested on outstanding warrants during the same investigation.
At 4:18 p.m., detectives approached a car on Tennessee Avenue after they'd seen the man in the driver's seat, Anthony Gallipoli, 38, of Barnegat, smoke crack cocaine, police said.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Detectives saw a man in the back seat, Khalil Tate, 29, of Atlantic City, stuff a bag of cocaine in his pocket, police said. Tate tried to run after being told he was under arrest, and as one detective grabbed Tate's arm, he was struck in the face by Tate's elbow, police said. Tate was taken to the ground, where he elbowed a second detective, causing a laceration, police said.
Tate had a loaded handgun tied around his neck with a shoelace, police said. He was found in possession of 54 ecstasy pills and two bags of heroin, police said.
As Tate was arrested, another passenger, Stephanie Edwards, 33, of Pleasantville, attempted to run, police said. She was arrested and found to have several active warrants for her arrest.
Tate is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of a public zone and other related offenses, and is being held at the Atlantic County jail.
Edwards was arrested on her warrants and also is being held at the jail.
Gallipoli is charged with possession of CDS and was released on a summons with a future court date.
I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.