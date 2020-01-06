Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested three city men and recovered two guns and drugs Friday after a robbery in the city, police said Monday. 

At 10:35 p.m. Friday, Officer Bayron Zelaya-Chavez was stopped at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Arctic avenues by a man saying he was just robbed and pistol whipped by three men in the 1600 block of Atlantic Avenue, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.

The victim, a 48-year-old city man, had a cut on his head and said two of the men had handguns, Fair said.

The victim pointed out three men on Arctic Avenue, Fair said.

Zelaya-Chavez radioed for additional units and observed the three men enter a vehicle. Officers ordered the three men from the vehicle and detained them, Fair said.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two loaded handguns, 223.5 grams of cocaine, 295 bags of heroin, 87 oxycodone pills and 42 OxyContin pills, Fair said. Officers also recovered from the vehicle and the three suspects more than $6,200 in cash, he said. One gun was found to have been reported stolen in South Carolina.

Brian Wilson, 51, and Ahmad Martin, 24, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of prescription drugs, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, robbery, conspiracy, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault, theft and certain person not to possess a weapon.

Taron Burnside, 27, received the same charges as Wilson and Martin except for certain person not to possess a weapon, Fair said.

All three men were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments