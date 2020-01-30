Two men and a woman have been charged with trafficking a 14-year-old girl for sex at a casino in Atlantic City and the surrounding area.
Tiffany N. Davis, 39, of Egg Harbor Township, and Derrick V. Ross, 26, of Atlantic City, were charged with human trafficking, promoting prostitution of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, the state Attorney General's Office said in a news release.
Davis also was charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking and was arrested Jan. 17. Ross was arrested Nov. 27. A third man, Kurt C. Young, 52, of Dennis Township, was arrested Tuesday and charged with sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and engaging in prostitution with a minor after he paid to have sex with the 14-year-old girl, officials said.
As part of an anti-sex trafficking investigation, State Police responded to an online escort ad. The person who answered agreed to meet the undercover detective at a casino in Atlantic City. The girl, who is not related to Davis, Ross or Young, was recovered by State Police on Nov. 27 when she arrived at the casino and offered to have sex with the detective. The victim was immediately offered support services.
Ross was arrested later that day after it was determined he transported the girl to the casino to engage in sex for money. Further investigation revealed Davis placed the online ads and had trafficked the victim to have sex with multiple men throughout November, with the assistance of Ross, the Attorney General's Office said. Proceeds from trafficking the girl were split between Davis and Ross, officials said.
First-degree human trafficking charges carry a sentence of 20 years without parole to life imprisonment and up to a $200,000 fine. Second-degree charges carry a sentence of five to 10 years imprisonment and up to a $150,000 fine.
“Human trafficking transcends the laws we have on the books. These are not crimes against state or country; they are crimes against humanity,” said Col. Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the State Police. “We will continue our commitment to aggressively pursue human traffickers by working with not only our law enforcement partners, but also with the public, which is why we urge anyone who observes a suspicious circumstance involving a child or adolescent to report it immediately.”
Anyone who suspects human trafficking can call the state Division of Criminal Justice’s confidential Human Trafficking Hotline at 855-END-NJ-HT.
