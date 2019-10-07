GALLOWAY— Two suspects were charged and two more are wanted after a car was stolen and recovered on Sunday, police said.
Just before 1 p.m., Galloway Township Police received a 911 call from an individual who said he was following a car on Cologne Avenue he believed was stolen. Police confirmed the vehicle was stolen and dispatched officers to the area in an attempt to locate the suspect vehicle.
“The suspect vehicle attempted to elude the 911 caller and police were able to locate the vehicle on Clarks Landing Road, near the intersection with Leipzig Avenue,” a news release stated. “As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver pulled over to the side of the road and three suspects fled into a wooded area.”
Police arrested Krystal Maxwell-Horne, 29, of Egg Harbor Township, and Shannon Foster, 24, of Galloway Township in relation to the incident. Maxwell-Horne was taken to the Atlantic County Justice Facility on unrelated outstanding warrants with charges pending related to the stolen vehicle. Foster was charged with several offenses including resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. Additional charges for Foster are pending further investigation.
Two additional suspects fled the scene but one suspect, Anthony Dalton, 22, of Mays Landing, was located walking in the area. Dalton was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property, resisting arrest by flight, obstruction of the administration of law and possession of controlled dangerous substance. The second suspect was identified as Daniel Dutton Jr., 38, of Mays Landing, and is currently being sought by the Galloway Township Police Department, the release stated.
Traffic in the area of Clarks Landing Road and Leipzig Avenue was detoured for about three hours Sunday while police investigated the incident. No further information was immediately available.
