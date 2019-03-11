VENTNOR — Officers arrested three people March 5 after someone called police believing one of the three had injected himself with drugs at Wawa and gotten behind the wheel of a car, police said Monday.
At 3:13 p.m., police received a call from a citizen reporting a suspicious man inside the Wawa in the 5200 block of Ventnor Avenue, Capt. Joseph W. Fussner said in a news release.
The caller indicated the man may have shot himself up in the store bathroom and was concerned for the man’s well-being and the safety of others due to the fact he had entered the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle outside the store. Officers responded and found Dominick Tardo, 27, of Marlboro, Monmouth County, Fussner said.
After a brief investigation assisted by a K-9 from the Pleasantville Police Department, Tardo and two passengers, Jacob Potash, 35, of Monsey, New York, and Pamela Pajuelo, 29, of Brooklyn, New York, were arrested and charged with drug and weapons offenses, Fussner said.
Police seized heroin, crack/cocaine, paraphernalia used for packaging and distributing drugs, and cash, Fussner said.
Tardo was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and hindering apprehension, Fussner said. Tardo was taken to the Atlantic County jail on unrelated matters, Fussner said.
Potash and Pajuelo were each charged with possession of CDS, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia and released, Fussner said.
