ATLANTIC CITY — Officers arrested three men and recovered heroin and prescription pills following a traffic stop Wednesday afternoon, police said.

At 12:25 p.m., officers pulled over a car driven by Jonah Adams, 21, of Little Egg Harbor Township, at Indiana and Hummock avenues.

Passenger Shaheem Vance-Milbourne, 27, of Egg Harbor Township, exited the back of the car and fled, police said in a news release. He was arrested by responding officers and found in possession of 182 bags of heroin, 5 additional grams of heroin and 16 prescription pills, police said.

Vance-Milbourne also had 10 active warrants for his arrest from "various Atlantic County police departments," including one from Aug. 22 when he allegedly fled another traffic stop, police said.

Adams and another passenger, Zahir Milbourne, 20, of Little Egg Harbor, were arrested after officers recovered 38 grams of marijuana, five prescription pills and one bag of heroin from the car, police said. Milbourne also was found in possession of more than 4 grams of cocaine, police said. 

Vance-Milbourne was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS with intent to distribute, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple active warrants. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Milbourne was charged with three counts of possession of CDS, possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone. He was released on a summons with a future court date.

Adams was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and multiple motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons with a future court date.

