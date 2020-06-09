ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the shooting of three men in two incidents Tuesday.
At 12:12 a.m., officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, after a victim walked into the emergency room with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Kevin Fair said in a news release.
The victim, a 39-year-old city man, was being treated for injuries, Fair said.
At 12:38 a.m., officers responded to the first block of south Florida Avenue in reference to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Fair said.
They found a shooting victim in the 2400 block of Pacific Avenue, Fair said. The 40-year-old man from Oklahoma City was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, he said. A second victim, a 24-year-old man from Newark, walked into the hospital to be treated.
All of the shooting victims are expected to survive, Fair said.
Anyone with information about the shootings can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information also can be texted to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
