VINELAND — Three students were arrested this week after threats were made to local schools, police said.
A 14-year-old was arrested Monday at Sgt. Dominick Pilla Middle School for allegedly making threats against the school.
A 17-year-old Vineland High School student was arrested Tuesday on charges involving threats against the school and cyberharassment linked to an April 30 incident.
And on Monday, a 14-year-old was arrested at Vineland High School North in possession of a knife.
All three were released on summonses.
Police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.
