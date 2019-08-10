Carousel Atlantic City icon1.jpg

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a city man in possession of two guns, cash, heroin and other drugs Friday after receiving a tip.

Gerald Spence, 25, was charged with three counts of possession of drugs, two counts each of unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, and a single count each of possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and certain persons not to possess a weapon.

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

A tip was sent in Friday to Detective Nick Berardis of the Special Investigations Section about a man distributing heroin and in possession of a weapon, police said. Berardis located Spence, and detectives followed him to Iowa and Pacific avenues.

Police said Spence was in possession of two loaded handguns, 1,600 bags of heroin, 38 grams of marijuana, a small amount of cocaine and $4,323 in cash.

Staff Writer

Claire Lowe

