UPPER TOWNSHIP — Two men from Cumberland and Atlantic counties charged with stealing about $1,000 worth of crab meat, steaks and fruit from a grocery store in August were arrested after social media tipsters helped State Police identify them.
State Police on Aug. 29 posted to Facebook photos and descriptions of two men they were looking for in an Aug. 11 theft at a township Acme.
Within 30 minutes of the post, detectives received a tip identifying one of the suspects as Faustino Colon III, 25, of Millville, State Police said Monday. On Sept. 3, another tip from a person who saw the post identified the second suspect as Matthew J. Monette, 27, of Galloway Township.
Both men have been charged with theft.
"We know what you’re thinking," troopers wrote on Facebook. "There’s nothing better than surf and turf followed by some nice, refreshing fruit. Everyone should enjoy this delicacy from time to time, but we must insist you pay for it first."
