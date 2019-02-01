MAYS LANDING — A Trenton man was sentenced Friday in the drug-induced deaths of two men to whom he distributed heroin and fentanyl in Atlantic County, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
Jonathan Porter, 27, will serve 14 years in prison for strict liability drug-induced death, Tyner said.
Porter pleaded guilty in November in the deaths of Tuan Tran, 31, on Sept. 24, 2017, in Galloway Township; and David Hinckley, 52, on Oct. 19, 2017, in Somers Point.
— Vincent Jackson
