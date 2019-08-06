BRIDGETON — More than a year after 9-year-old Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo was killed by a stray bullet while she slept in her city home, a trial date has been set for the four men charged in her murder.
Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road; Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, are set to appear Sept. 23 for their trial in Cumberland County Superior Court, court records show.
All four men pleaded not guilty after they were indicted in December on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17, 2018, shooting, in which a bullet pierced the wall of Jennifer’s bedroom in her home at Elmer and Church streets.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Frazier, Gamble and McKoy fired a handgun at a group of people but missed them and instead hit Jennifer, according to their arrest complaints. Although the complaint names two of the intended targets, The Press of Atlantic City has withheld their names, as no charges have been brought against them.
Elliot “did knowingly and purposely commit the offense of murder, specifically by engaging in criminal activity by firing a weapon, more specifically a handgun, and causing the death of the victim,” according to his arrest complaint.
Senior Prosecutor Elizabeth Vogelsong, who represents the state in the case, said during a previous court appearance Jennifer’s death was a result of a volley of gunshots set off by the four men moments after they had walked onto the first block of Elmer Street early that morning. Vogelsong said people were in the street and on the porch of a home when four men began firing.
Jennifer’s home was only a block away.
Also at that appearance, Vogelsong said video evidence and witness statements place the four men on the block at the time of the shooting, and officials know which gun killed Jennifer and how many times it was fired based on the 19 shell casings found at the scene.
Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, 2018, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29, 2018. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.
