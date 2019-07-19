Barbera

Heather Barbera, 41, consented Thursday to an application made by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office last week for pretrial detention and was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.

 MOLLY BILINSKI / Staff Writer/

MAYS LANDING — A trial date has been set for the Ventnor woman charged last summer with the fatal nightstick killing and robbery of her mother and grandmother.

Heather Barbera, 42, appeared in Atlantic County Superior Court Thursday, where Judge Bernard E. DeLury set the trial to begin October 8, according to court records. She is scheduled for one last pre-trial conference at 9 a.m. August 15.

Elaine Rosen, 87, and her daughter, Michelle Gordon, 67, were found dead at 10:25 a.m. July 8, 2018, inside a condo at the Vassar Square Arms luxury condominiums at 4800 Boardwalk in Ventnor. Richard Rosen, 50, of Brooklyn, New York, said he found the bodies after he was unable to reach his sister and mother by phone.

For both victims, the cause of death was multiple blunt-impact injuries and the manner of death was homicide, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said at the time.

Barbera was arrested by New York City police July 11 at the Midtown Manhattan Port Authority and was held in the Rose M. Singer women’s facility on Rikers Island before she was extradited to Atlantic County in August.

She was indicted Oct. 17 on two counts of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and first-degree robbery by inflicting bodily injury.

Conviction of a first-degree crime carries a possible sentence of 10 to 20 years in state prison, and Barbera is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Chief Assistant Prosecutor Anne Crater represents the state in the case.

