MAYS LANDING — A 37-year-old man charged in a 2018 human trafficking case is slated to go to trial next month.
El Joshua, of Mays Landing, who allegedly held at least two women captive and forced them into prostitution, is scheduled to appear at 8:45 a.m. March 30 for a trial before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Patricia M. Wild, according to court records. He has a case review set for 1:30 p.m. March 5.
Joshua was charged with five counts of human trafficking Feb. 21, then indicted in May on nine counts, including five counts of human trafficking. He entered a not-guilty plea in June at a post-indictment arraignment.
A human trafficking charge typically carries 20 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors allege Joshua held the women captive and forced them into prostitution and domestic servitude through violence, threats, coercion and by providing them with heroin.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Joshua held the women in a Pearce Road home in Hamilton Township, where they had to ask permission to use the bathroom and endured threats Joshua made using an airsoft gun.
Joshua arranged “dates” for them at Atlantic City casinos and along Atlantic Avenue, forcing them to have sex with customers in exchange for heroin, court documents show.
For weeks, Michelle Kaighn thought her daughter might be dead.
On Dec. 19, 2018, one of the women escaped through a window while fending off an attack from Joshua and told Hamilton Township police she was being held against her will.
