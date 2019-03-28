MAYS LANDING — A trial date has been set for the Galloway man and a former Atlantic City Public Works employee charged in the 2015 shooting death of 31-year-old Mays Landing resident Michael Black.
Opening statements in the trial of Dennis J. Munoz and Edwin V. Velazquez are slated for April 8, Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. said during a court appearance Thursday morning.
Prosecutors allege that Munoz, 37, of Theresa Court in Galloway Township, shot Black in the chest in a Mays Landing home.
Velazquez, 42, of Atlantic City, is charged with being an accomplice to murder and also the conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys for the Munoz and Velazquez, Nellie Marquez and Meg Horner, respectively, argued during the appearance for a postponed trial date in order to get a an expert's opinion on locating a call through cell phone towers as well as to exclude recorded phone conversations and text messages as evidence, which DeLury denied.
Police found Black at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 9, 2015 inside of a Mays Landing home on 5900 block of Elmhurst Drive, according to previous reports. He had been shot in the chest. He was later pronounced dead at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center.
Munoz was arrested the next day and charged with murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a handgun. Velazquez was charged a few days later.
Both men are currently housed in Cape May County jail.
