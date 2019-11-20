BRIDGETON — The trial of four city men charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a 9-year-old girl has been pushed back a third time.
Court records show the trial, previously slated to begin last week in Cumberland County Superior Court, has been rescheduled for Dec. 16 before Judge Robert G. Malestein.
Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road; Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, have all pleaded not guilty.
Prosecutors allege the four men were involved in the July 17, 2018, shooting in which a bullet pierced the wall of Jennifer Trejo’s bedroom in her home at Elmer and Church streets and struck her as she slept.
This is the third time the trial has been pushed back; it was first scheduled to begin Sept. 23 before it was rescheduled for Nov. 15.
All four men were indicted in December on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses. If convicted, they could face life in prison.
Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, 2018, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29, 2018. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.
