Memorial for Trejo

A memorial for 9-year-old Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo, who was killed last week by gunfire that came through the walls of her house in Bridgeton while she slept. July 23, 2018 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

 Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer

BRIDGETON — The trial of four Bridgeton men charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a 9-year-old city girl has been pushed back a second time.

Court records show that the trial, originally slated to begin this week in Cumberland County Superior Court, has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 before Judge Cristen D'Arrigo.

Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road; Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, have all pleaded not guilty.

This is the second time the trial has been pushed back; it was first scheduled to begin Sept. 23.

All four men were indicted in December on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17, 2018, shooting in which a bullet pierced the wall of Jennifer’s bedroom in her home at Elmer and Church streets and struck her as she slept.

If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.

Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, 2018, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29, 2018. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments