BRIDGETON — The trial of four Bridgeton men charged in the 2018 fatal shooting of a 9-year-old city girl has been pushed back a second time.
Court records show that the trial, originally slated to begin this week in Cumberland County Superior Court, has been rescheduled for Nov. 15 before Judge Cristen D'Arrigo.
BRIDGETON — More than a year after 9-year-old Jennifer “Chikis” Trejo was killed by a stray …
Charles Gamble, 18, of Clarke Road; Michael L. Elliot, 26, of North Laurel Street; Leroy Frazier III, 20, of Irving Avenue; and Zahmere McKoy, 19, of Atlantic Street, have all pleaded not guilty.
This is the second time the trial has been pushed back; it was first scheduled to begin Sept. 23.
BRIDGETON — The trial of four Bridgeton men charged in the 2018 death of a 9-year-old girl h…
All four men were indicted in December on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and weapons offenses in the July 17, 2018, shooting in which a bullet pierced the wall of Jennifer’s bedroom in her home at Elmer and Church streets and struck her as she slept.
If convicted, all four men could face life in prison.
Elliot, Frazier and Gamble were arrested and charged Aug. 24, 2018, while McKoy was charged Aug. 29, 2018. They are all being held in the Cumberland County jail.
BRIDGETON — The four city men charged in the July 17 murder of 9-year-old Jennifer Trejo hav…
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.